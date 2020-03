If you’re a fan of sweet treats and shopping then make your way out to New Braunfels for a fun pop up shop on Friday night. Debbie Sakach from Rust and Pearls stopped by to show us a few pieces from her new collection, and tell you how you can snag them for yourself.

You can visit Debbie at the Rust and Pearls Pop Up at 2 Tarts Bakery in New Braunfels on Friday, March 6 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

To learn more about her handmade, unique pieces, go to visit www.RustandPearls.com.