Understanding The Long Term Effects of COVID-19: Hair Loss in Men and Women

Nearly 35 million people globally have contracted COVID-19; More than seven million in the U.S. Twenty three million have recovered. Hundreds of Thousands are experiencing hair loss each month. Male balding is a major risk factor for severe COVID-19.

Recent studies show COVID-19 hair loss rates in the 15 lingering effects of the virus, and 26% of people with Coronavirus symptoms for any period of time have reported hair loss. That means hundreds of thousands of people monthly will experience new cycles of hair loss, called telogen effluvium or alopecia aerate. Some ten million people are expected to be affected, including high-profile patients like President Trump, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

The same “phenomenon” as postpartum hair loss. Men and women are experiencing hair losses equally. Most cases can be addressed and reversed. The hair loss appears to be caused by both the physical virus along with the physiological and emotional stress. It is reversible and can be treated.

Dr. Craig Ziering is a pioneer in the field of advanced hair restoration and transplantation. His father started losing his hair in college and was totally bald by the age of 28. While his dad accepted it, Craig was driven to find real solutions, answers and options for men and women.

