Each New Year, many people make resolutions about getting their finances in order.

Financial Expert Jenelle Dito of FICO joined Studio 512 to explain why it’s important to understand FICO scores and their significance.

Jenelle leads the FICO score open access program, which has helped millions of Americans understand their credit health.

Why is the start of a new year the perfect time to check your FICO score?

“People set goals for the year mostly focused on wellness, but we can’t forget our finances and credit.”

How can knowing your FICO score impact your financial decisions?

“We want to help you avoid surprises and help you make plans. Knowing your score, and knowing what you need to do to change it are important steps to success.”

What steps can someone take to improve their FICO score?

“First thing is to pay your bills on time. From there, pay down your highest cards with the highest rates, and really look to bring down any debt. Avoid taking on new credit unless you need it.”

What’s a good strategy for someone looking to recover from holiday spending?

“Set a budget and stick to it. Be patient and don’t give up. Know your FICO score, and watch it improve as you tackle that debt.”

How long does it take to improve financial health?

“It’s a journey, and if you are recovering from something major it may take longer. If you have high usage of your credit card over the holidays and you can pay that down, you will see a quicker change in your FICO score.”

We provide your score for free at MyFICO.com/free or download the FICO app.

This segment is paid for by FICO and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.