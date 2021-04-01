UNDERCLUB Launches First-Ever Collection That You Are Guaranteed to Love Based on 30,000 Member Feedback

Why did you want to start an underwear subscription service?

I had decade old underwear! Every person thinks “it’s just me,” but it’s a lot of us. Underclub’s brand and service is a fun and unique way to shine a light on this often neglected category and our mission is to introduce members to their next female-founded brands.

What inspired the Underclub Collection?

The Underclub collection was inspired by feedback from over 30K members and the desire to be even more responsive to our community’s needs because Underclub is all about YOU. This collection is comfortable, beautiful and flattering- without tradeoffs between fit and style.

Why should people sign up for Underclub (vs going to the store)?

We turn the chore of underwear shopping into the most fun self-love moment every month. When you sign up, you tell us what styles and cuts you love, and then we surprise you with comfy, flattering picks. And then you never have to shop for underwear again! 4th Q Where can people go to learn more about Underclub? We’re very active on social media @underclubco, and we have a special surprise coming tomorrow April 2- people can go to underclub.com/uclaunch today to sign up to be first to know!

