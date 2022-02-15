UFCU & Foundation Communities’ New Prosper Center–South Can Help You With Tax Services And More

Kori Hattemer, the director of Prosper Programs at Foundation Communities, and Monica Williams, social impact and community affairs manager at UFCU, both joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about a new Prosper Center location, UFCU’s involvement, tax Services and more.

Foundation Communities has big news — can you share what’s happening?

“Foundation Communities is celebrating the grand opening of its newest and largest Prosper Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new Prosper Center–South allows Foundation Communities to extend its services further into the community, helping more Central Texans build pathways to financial wellness, higher education, and health coverage.”

“UFCU, Austin’s largest locally-owned financial institution, donated $1 million to Foundation Communities in support of the new Prosper Center–South location and the impact the financial services will make in the lives of Central Texans.”

You mentioned the tax season and tax filing — what services does Prosper Center offer for taxes?

“Prosper Center–South offers free financial services to Austin residents, including health insurance enrollment, college financial aid assistance, one-on-one financial coaching, and—just in time for the 2022 tax season—tax filing preparation.”

“Now through April 18, individuals and families can either drop off their taxes or schedule an in-person appointment for free to receive assistance with 2021 and prior tax returns. Everyone can make morning, daytime, and evening appointments, seven days a week.”

Foundation Communities has five additional sites throughout the city.

“Our free high-quality tax preparation service is available to individuals who earn up to $50,000/year and households of two to four who earn up to $75,000/year. Average refund amounts last year were $2,500 per person. Families can also look out for child tax credits and other refunds. Each year Foundation Communities prepares 20,000 tax returns for working families, and the new Prosper Center–South will allow us to serve even more in our community.”

Monica, can you share more about UFCU’s involvement?

“UFCU is passionate about changing lives, strengthening communities, and ensuring both individuals and our community are financially healthy. When every person has the tools and guidance they need to achieve their financial goals and dreams, it strengthens our community’s financial health and brings greater prosperity and security for all… We’re honored to help Foundation Communities provide their financial programs to our neighbors because when more of us do well, it contributes to all of us doing better.”

Learn More

Learn more about UFCU at UFCU.org/Values. UFCU has over 20 locations throughout Central Texas. Follow them on social media:

Instagram: @MyUFCU

Facebook: @MyUFCU

Twitter: @ufcu

Learn more about Foundation Communities and Prosper Center–South at ProsperTaxHelp.org. Prosper Center–South is located at 2900 S I-35 Frontage Road. For more information, call 737-717-4000. Follow them on social media:

Instagram: @FoundationCommunities

Facebook: @FoundationCommunities

Twitter: @foundcom

This segment is paid for by UFCU and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.