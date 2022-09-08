Flatwater Foundation, the Austin-based nonprofit organization that provides access to mental health services for those touched by cancer, has announced its annual fundraising event, TYLER’S Dam That Cancer, taking place on Monday, September 12, 2022.

This year marks the 13th annual TYLER’S Dam That Cancer, the premier fundraising event for Flatwater Foundation, in which participants on stand-up paddleboards complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin’s Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam near Hula Hut.

Mark Garza Founder and Executive Director joined us to discuss more.

This year, 230 paddlers have committed to the event, which aims to raise $1.2 million to benefit the Foundation’s mission of providing mental health therapy in the form of counseling sessions to Central Texans impacted by cancer.

Upcoming Fundraising Events: Berlin Marathon, September 25, 2022 Flatwater will take a group of runners to the BMW Berlin Marathon.

2022 TCS NYC Marathon, November 6, 2022 Flatwater will take a group of runners to the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon.

Past Fundraising Events: Flatwater Unbreakable Night Taking place at the Historic Scoot Inn, the oldest continuously running beer joint in central Texas, F.U.N. will be a night full of music, dancing, laughter, good drinks and food, all while raising essential funds for Flatwater. In addition to 500+ ticket sales, the crew hopes to accomplish their fundraising goal of $50,000 through a raffle and live auction, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Flatwater. The event will be taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. CST.

Flatwater Challenge: Labyrinth Canyon Flatwater Challenge: Labyrinth Canyon was an experience unlike any other. Flatwater Foundation’s crew of 13 paddlers/fundraisers spent three days (October 19-21, 2021) on the Green River camping at night and paddling during the day (for a total effort of 68 miles covered). The main element of the journey, as expected, was the elements. Beyond the physical effort, the paddlers successfully raised over $230,000 for Flatwater!

