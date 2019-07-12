It sounds like the opening line of a joke, but Thinkery’s “Two Scientists Walk Into A Bar” is actually a unique learning opportunity for Austinites to engage with the local scientific community at bars and restaurants in their own neighborhood.

Dr. Hans Landel from the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center and Dr. Stavana Strutz, a climate scientist from UT, joined Stephanie at Easy Tiger to teach us more about the program put on by Thinkery.

The program sends pairs of scientists out to different bars and restaurants, where the public is invited to ask them questions in an informal, relaxed setting. The program, originally developed by the Fleet Science Center in San Diego, California, looks to make science fun and accessible – not just for kids, but for ALL Austinites. The program is totally free – no tickets required or reservations required. Just come by and chat!

Participating locations include:

Easy Tiger – The Linc (6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd Suite 1100, Austin, TX 78752)

Culinary Dropout (11721 Rock Rose Ave #100, Austin, TX 78758)

Crown & Anchor Pub (2911 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78705)

Gourmands (2316 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702)

Lala’s Little Nugget (2207 Justin Ln, Austin, TX 78757)

The Little Darlin’ (6507 Circle S Rd, Austin, TX 78745)

Radio Coffee & Beer (4204 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704)

Moontower Saloon (10212 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748)

Black Star Co-op (7020 Easy Wind Dr, Austin, TX 78752)

Drinks Lounge (4511, 2001 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702)

Thinkery is Austin’s home for “why” and “how.” Our mission is to create innovative learning experiences that equip and inspire the next generation of creative problem solvers. Thinkery offers 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits for children and families to learn through play. It’s a place where science and families play side by side and people connect with ideas by doing, making and experiencing.

For more information about Thinkery Austin, head to their website www.thinkeryaustin.org. You can also call them at (512) 469-6200.