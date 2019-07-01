Two Hives Honey Celebrates Their Upcoming Honey Harvest

Tara Chapman of Two Hives Honey is Queen Bee when it comes to educating us on the incredible world of honey bees. She recently walked Steph through a mini honey harvest much like she will be doing at the upcoming “Honey Harvest Party” happening at Sour Duck on July 14. Tara will be available at the event to talk all about life as a beekeeper while teaching patrons how to harvest fresh honey.

Here’s the story of Two Hives honey from Owner/Beekeeper Tara Chapman-

Two Hives Honey began with a gal who wanted to embark on a beekeeping adventure, but didn’t have the backyard space to house her hive. A good friend and neighbor recognized the benefits the honey bees would bring to his beautiful backyard garden and offered me a bit of space to install a few hives. That spring, along with a friend, I built and installed two hives in our new partner’s backyard. I was fascinated how the honey harvest not only differed significantly from that of other hives only a short distance away, but also had dramatically different flavor profiles in the spring and fall. An idea sprung, and I decided to further the community model by establishing mutually beneficial partnerships to site hives throughout the Austin area. By decentralizing the bees and utilizing all natural and organic beekeeping practices, my goal is to provide optimal conditions for healthy hives and introduce the community to micro-harvests of honey reflecting their neighborhood’s distinct forage.

However, what started started as a small honey company has evolved into so much more. Each time I told someone about the new venture, the questions about the status of our bees and what folks could do to help always followed. I then realized that our community was motivated and inspired to learn more and help, but didn’t know how to engage. I began offering hive tours, beekeeping classes, and our HoneyHomes program to help others discover the fulfilling hobby of beekeeping. A chance lecture on solitary bees would inspire my BeeBuilders kit, intended to teach our community about the importance of solitary bees.

