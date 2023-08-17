Samuel Crowson and Walter Richard, two high school seniors at St. Andrew’s in Austin, have teamed up to create Tarrytown Turf, which they see as a creative way to save homeowners water and make their homes more sustainable. Samuel and Walter spoke with Studio 512 about their business.

What does Tarrytown Turf do?

“We install artificial grass, xeriscape, mulch, and native plants in Austin, Texas. We have grown into San Antonio and Dallas. We started at the beginning of the summer to save water. We want this process to be as easy and transparent as possible, so we provide high-quality project renders and great materials to all our clients!”

Why are y’all doing this?

“We are both really curious and like to learn new things. We also enjoy the process of growing a business and helping people. It can be a lot of fun and we have learned a lot about how to serve our clients, manage a team and grow a business.

“The drought we are in is really tough for people, and it is even harder for wildlife. Everything we can do to conserve water helps.

“We used to have an all-electric lawn maintenance company, which was great because our blowers and mowers were so quiet and had any pollution like the gas ones do. The problem of big lawns taking time, money, and energy was still there. We decided to move into bigger projects with water-efficient landscaping and we got into that with turf.

“We have grown our business from an all electric landscaping company to a water-efficient landscaping company. To us, it just makes sense. Our clients can enjoy a beautiful lawn that will be green year round and they are saving tons of money on maintenance and their water bills. We partnered with a financial lender for sustainable home solutions which means we can offer our water-efficient landscaping for low monthly payments! Clients can also choose to pay nothing for 12 months, which is a really popular choice.”

What are your future plans for Tarrytown Turf?

“The world needs sustainable solutions that make sense. Whether it be solar or nuclear energy, there is no doubt that clean energy will be the future and we need to make smarter choices for our planet.

“We want to go bigger and make the process easier and quicker. We also want to increase the number of native plants, flowers, and mulch that we install so we can help with our local wildlife.

“Making homes more sustainable is a big opportunity to help with climate change, and I want to find more ways for homeowners and the planet to win!

“By choosing Tarrytown Turf, not only can clients enjoy beautiful lawns year-round, but they can also take a significant step towards conserving water, reducing bills, and making a positive environmental impact.”

See how much time, water and money you can save at TarrytownTurf.com/save.

This segment is paid for by Tarrytown Turf and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.