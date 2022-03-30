The Twin Liquors Dollar Sale is back after a pandemic hiatus so make sure to mark your calendars! All the info you need is below.

WHAT:

Texas’s favorite sale, The Dollar Sale, is returning this spring at Twin Liquors! Featuring incredible savings on all wine and spirits across the store, Twin Liquors drops the price to the absolute lowest, then adds $1. Shoppers can look forward to amazing prices on collectible wines, rare whiskies and other popular spirits.

Since the first Dollar Sale was activated 10 years ago in honor of their 75th anniversary, the sale has been a way for Twin Liquors to say thank you to customers, and this year is no exception. Now celebrating their 85th anniversary, the Twin Liquors team is looking forward to bringing back the fan favorite sale after the pandemic forced a hiatus. The Dollar Sale will take place at all 100+ Twin Liquors locations, and will include for the first time their six Sigel’s locations in Dallas.

WHERE: The Dollar Sale will take place at all 100+ Twin Liquors locations. To locate the store nearest you, visit twinliquors.com/store-locations.

WHEN:

Thursday, March 31 – Saturday, April 2, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m

This is no April fools joke!