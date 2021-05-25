Twenty One Pilots joins Billy Joel to headline one of the hottest weekends of entertainment in Austin.

The Grammy award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots will join Billy Joel as the headliners of the concert weekend during the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in October. Billy Joel to headline F1 concert at Circuit of the Americas

Twenty One Pilots will play at the track’s stage Friday, October 22, the day before Billy Joel takes the stage. Billy Joel was the first headliner race organizers announced in late April.

COTA is anticipating this year’s USGP to be one of the biggest race weekend experiences ever. The track is already seeing record-setting sales and unprecedented demand for this year’s United States Grand Prix, with sales for the 2021 race weekend outpacing 2019’s sold-out race. With all reserved seat inventory sold out in the first week of being on-sale, COTA will be adding the following ticket options:

Turn 2 Grandstands — The perfect spot to watch drivers’ descent from the 133-foot Turn 1 as they dive straight into the winding esses of Turns 3 and 4

Turn 4 Bleachers — A fan-favorite location that provides an amazing view of COTA’s signature esses and iconic stars and stripes.

General admission tickets are still available but are selling fast. All tickets include general admission access to the Germania Insurance Super Stage concert experiences with Billy Joel and Twenty One Pilots.

Three-day race tickets, which include access to both headlining concerts along with other featured entertainment, start at $239. New hospitality options are also being offered in Club SI (T12), Podium Club (T20), and Tower Club (T17) areas. Premium on-track viewing upgrades are available for both concert experiences.

