Tweaking Outfits For A Great Fit With Greer Image Consulting

The holidays are right around the corner, and your body might have changed since the last time you wore dress-up clothes for small family gatherings! Raquel Greer Gordian has a list of top 10 tips to help you get the right fit with items you already have in your closet:

10. Make sure to try on. You can’t be sure something fits or doesn’t until you try.

9. If you gained — turn a button-up shirt or shirt dress into a shirt jacket

8. If you gained — position your skirt higher up on your waist to fit and add a sweatshirt over top

7. If you gained — dress up stretchy biker short with a dressy casual blouse + heels

6. If you gained or lost — add a hole to your belt closer in or towards the end to still use this on-trend accessory

5. If you gained or lost — wrap dresses are practically adjustable dresses, so pull this one out to fit your new body

4. If you gained or lost — use tights to help fit a stretch dress on (gained), use tights to fill in space for a structured dress (lost)

3. If you lost — have the tailor pinch the top of your jeans and leave the rest as is for an on-trend shape

2. If you lost — layer turtleneck under dress to fill in space

1. If you lost — cover empty space in the top of a dress by tying a button down over the top or adding a sweatshirt over the top and making it into a skirt

Are you stuck in a wardrobe rut? Are demands on your schedule changing, and your style needs an update? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

