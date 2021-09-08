Turning Passion Into Profit With Allonsy Travel

In the past year, plenty of people who have pivoted away from their 9-5 and have decided to start their own business. A great place to start is with something you’re already passionate about, and this morning we had Rachael Saldaña of Allonsy Travel with us to share her story.

Rachael shared tips from her own journey to opening her own travel agency that can help new business owners. Her first piece of advice is to make sure you do your research. Consider getting a mentor and definitely discuss your plans with a lawyer. Second give yourself plenty of time to launch. You won’t know the hurdles ahead of you so give yourself enough lead time to tackle them. Finally don’t lose sight of why you’re doing this – keep the end goal in sight at all times!

For more information on Allonsy Travel be sure to visit them online and follow along for travel tips on social media.