Turn Your Trash Into Treasure With Painting Tips From Junk Gypsy

We went junk hunting with Junk Gypsy Co-Owner, Amie Sikes who taught us some easy ways to turn trash into treasure. From a "dry brushing" technique to finishing off a project with a single piece of sand paper we were amazed with what we could create using only a few simple supplies in a very short amount of time.

Junk Gypsy is a hidden gem inside the small town of Round Top, Texas. With a population of only 90 people, you wouldn’t expect to find such a famous hot spot. The company is run by two sisters, Amie and Julie Sikes, who quit their 9-5 jobs to took a chance on their passion of finding treasures. Junk Gypsy is a store filled with eclectic items for purchase, including hot pink cactus cowboy boots or even a rainbow pillow for your home…but this business has a lot more to offer than what meets the eye.

Here are 7 facts you may not have known about Junk Gypsy:

1. The sisters have their own TV show on HGTV called “Junk Gypsies” that shows them decorating homes with their unique taste.

2. They have one very famous follower…Miranda Lambert! The girls have helped her design everything from her tour bus, her wedding with Blake Shelton, all the way down to a tattoo.

3. Twice a year they are part of “Texas Antiques Week,” which brings thousands of people to their little town. So if you aren’t looking for a crowd, make sure to check the dates beforehand.

4. Another huge event they throw is their version of PROM. That’s right, their Junk-O-Rama Prom includes vintage prom dresses, drinks and a stage so you can dance the night away. (Kacey Musgraves even attended this fun night!)

5. They recently opened up the Wander Inn this last March, in which you can spend the weekend enjoying Round Top, Texas on the Junk Gypsy compound.

6. Junk Gypsy made a cameo on the hit show “Friday Night Lights!” In 2008, the sisters were asked to set up a fake JG booth to be used on a scene at a rodeo.

7. They have made collections for Pottery Barn! You can buy items where the company collaborated with PB for teen and kid collections. This way you can have a bit of their flair in your home without even having to leave it to buy something.

The company has a unique style and story that keeps writing itself. Keep your eyes on this business because we only imagine more funky things are coming.

For more Junk Gypsy inspiration you can stop by their Round Top location at 1215 S ST Hwy 237 or check them out online at www.gypsyville.com.