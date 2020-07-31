This morning Stephanie got to sit down with Andy Hoang and they spoke about Simplifying Social Selling. They help businesses and individuals plan their social media presence over multiple platforms.

Given everything going on in the world right now, this seems like something that can be extremely beneficial to small businesses looking to start selling online during the pandemic. Was this intentional?

Yes, we saw the demand from small businesses and entrepreneurs around Austin and the rest of the country and wanted to provide users with a way to make e-commerce as simple and quick to use as possible for both the business and the customer.

What are some things that make sellit unique?

There are no other products on the market that let you sell on any social media platform. Additionally, sellit is extremely user friendly. Users can set up a storefront in as little as 30 minutes without the need for website/graphic design experience. The best part is, it only takes one click to go from browsing to buying, and customers don’t even have to leave the app.

Can you give some examples of how businesses in Austin could use sellit?

The possibilities are endless really! Users can sell anything from handmade items, clothing, products, courses, digital downloads, you name it. The only limits are those in your head. A small boutique in Austin to a book store, to a print shop, could all use sellit as a means to sell their products and meet their customers on social media, where they’re at!

For more information you can visit Planoly online.

Sponsored by Planoly. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.