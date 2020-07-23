Turn Homemade Bread Into Meals With H-E-B

If you’re spending more time in the kitchen with all this time around the house you might have started to become a baking maestro! Puja Mistry Kapoor, a registered dietitian with H-E-B is with us this morning to talk all about homemade bread.

You say if you’re going to start making bread in the kitchen to choose your recipe wisely.

Definitely! You want to look for a recipe that includes flax seed or maybe some ground flax or even something with some nuts just add to some extra nutrients.

I’ve heard of zucchini brownies and bread – people are sneaking veggies in.

As a dietitian, any place that we can sneak in veggies- we love that. At HEB.com we have a really great recipe for zucchini bread that’s got some cheese in there too. You want to try to throw veggies in wherever you can.

You can also choose between sweet or savory options for making bread right?

If you’re thinking of going a sweet route maybe try peanut butter or a nut butter and then slice up some fruit like whole blueberries or apple slices just to add into the mix. If you’re thinking savory is more up your alley, maybe take that zucchini bread, add some avocado, slice some cherry tomatoes up and then you’ve got a tasty meal.

Another option for toppings you recommend is cereal!

You can take a neutral kind of cereal like H-E-B Fiber Cereal or a corn flake- something that’s in your pantry already- and you can take this cereal and use it to make a sweet or savory crunchy topping.

