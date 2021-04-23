Tumble 22 Is Celebrating National Picnic Day With Hot Chicken & Homemade Pie!

If you’re looking to celebrate National Picnic Day, look no further than Tumble 22!

The local mini-chain will offer its fan-favorite Chicken Picnic at all 5 locations on Friday, April 23rd from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. in recognition of the holiday.

Typically available on Mondays and Tuesdays only, each Chicken Picnic offers 8 pieces of bone-in chicken or 12 crispy tenders, 2 housemade sides, and a mini whole pie for just $25. Guests are welcome to order online or in-person to enjoy Tumble 22’s Chicken Picnic for dine-in or carry-out.

Learn more about Tumble 22, find location information, or place your next order online at www.tumble22.com!

About Tumble 22:





Inspired by Nashville hot chicken and guided by one of the best chefs in Texas, Tumble 22 is a funky chicken joint serving Cold Beer, Hot Chicken, and Cheap, Stiff Drinks — best enjoyed alongside a little Housemade Pie, available whole or by the slice!

From a single food trailer to five restaurants in less than four years, Tumble 22 is blazing a trail with their commitment to all-natural, Texas-raised chicken that’s hand-breaded and tumbled precisely twenty two times for the perfect crunch.