Tumble 22 Is Celebrating National Picnic Day With Hot Chicken & Homemade Pie!

If you’re looking to celebrate National Picnic Day, look no further than Tumble 22!
The local mini-chain will offer its fan-favorite Chicken Picnic at all 5 locations on Friday, April 23rd from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. in recognition of the holiday.
Typically available on Mondays and Tuesdays only, each Chicken Picnic offers 8 pieces of bone-in chicken or 12 crispy tenders, 2 housemade sides, and a mini whole pie for just $25. Guests are welcome to order online or in-person to enjoy Tumble 22’s Chicken Picnic for dine-in or carry-out.
About Tumble 22:
Inspired by Nashville hot chicken and guided by one of the best chefs in Texas, Tumble 22 is a funky chicken joint serving Cold Beer, Hot Chicken, and Cheap, Stiff Drinks — best enjoyed alongside a little Housemade Pie, available whole or by the slice!
From a single food trailer to five restaurants in less than four years, Tumble 22 is blazing a trail with their commitment to all-natural, Texas-raised chicken that’s hand-breaded and tumbled precisely twenty two times for the perfect crunch.
You’ll taste the difference in everything we do, and with six heat levels ranging from “Wimpy” to “Stupid Hot,” you’ll have a dang good time doing it! Dine-in or carry out in Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock, or Vintage Park Houston and come see what everyone’s cluckin’ about!”Tumble 22 Team