Tso Good: Celebrate Lunar New Year With Lucky Foods From Tso Chinese Delivery

Tso Chinese Delivery will be offering their Happy Family special during the month of February for Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year starts on February 11th and ends on Feb. 26th, and 2021 is the Year of the Ox.

Happy Family is shrimp, chicken & beef with broccoli, carrot, snap peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn and button mushrooms in a savory, spicy brown sauce. The dish gets its name from all the ingredients being cooked in one pot, just like a happy family. Eat this dish during the Lunar New Year for a harmonious year ahead!

Additionally, some of Tso’s menu standbys bring luck if eaten during Chinese New Year:

Noodles (lo mein, drunken beef noodles) symbolize longevity and a smooth year

Dumplings/potstickers symbolize prosperity

Spring Rolls symbolize good fortune

Sesame Balls symbolize luck

Make sure you also check out Tso’s merchandise – hats, beanies and shirts. ALL the proceeds from merchandise sales go to benefit the #TsoGiving initiative to fight hunger in Austin.

