Tso Chinese Delivery Thanks Teachers In Greater Austin Area With Back To School Meals

Tso Chinese Delivery is showing their appreciation for local teachers with the Back to School #TsoGiving initiative, which is giving $25,000 in food to Austin-area educators. Through this campaign, #TsoGiving will provide $25 gift credits to 1,000 school employees, including other staff members like custodians and food service assistants, to be used towards a free meal, redeemable at Tso Chinese Delivery.







School teachers and other staff members can apply by visiting tsogiving.com, with forms opening at 4 p.m. daily with 75 applications available per day until 1,000 applications are received. Once approved, teachers will receive a $25 credit in their Tso account, allowing them to order food at their convenience for pick up at one of Tso’s two locations in Central and North Austin.

This school year is a unique and challenging one for teachers and students, many who are returning to in-person learning for the first time in over a year. Teachers and school staff are an extension of our families, so we wanted to show support and appreciation for all they do for our children.” Min Choe, Tso’s Co-Founder and CEO

School staff members will have to fill out their own application to receive credit, but parents, friends, and family can spread the word about the initiative and encourage them to apply, as well as donate to the #TsoGiving fund. Just visit tsogiving.com for more information.

ABOUT #TSOGIVING

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, #TsoGiving has given over $220,000 worth of food to those in need in the Austin area. Previous efforts have included curbside drive-throughs and a Holiday Initiative which gave $100,000 to seven local organizations in need. Notably, in May 2020, Tso Chinese Delivery donated $50,000 in free meals to local educators via the #50KForTeachers campaign, and the new Back to School initiative shows continued support for teachers.