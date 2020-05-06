Tso Chinese Delivery Donates Meals To Austin-Area Teachers

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting our Austin community, Tso Chinese Delivery pivoted its #TsoGiving campaign to help those most affected.
For the month of May, #TsoGiving is launching a new initiative – #50kForTeachers.
With schools being closed, parents are facing the challenge of homeschooling their kids and now, more than ever, they want teachers to know that we appreciate them!
May 4th-8th is Teacher Appreciation Week and for the entire month of May, Tso Chinese Delivery will be donating $50 in food credit to 1,000 teachers in the Austin area. Teachers can apply by visiting www.tsogiving.com and filling out a form.
Thank you to all of our teachers for everything that you do! We love you “TSO” much!