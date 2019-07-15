Trying To Save & Stay Cool? Austin Energy & Austin Water Help Us Lower Our Energy Bills

It’s summer — so it can be a battle to keep utility costs low! Jennifer Herber and Mary Zambrano of Austin Energy and Austin Water stopped by Studio 512 with information ways folks can learn about ways to save money.

Austin Energy and Austin Water are hosting a series of community events this summer. People can talk with utility staff to learn about savings and safety tips.

Any residential customer may attend any event; Austin Energy and Austin Water strategically planned the event locations to maximize customer participation opportunities.

Summer Savings Community Events

Wednesday, July 17

4-7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive

Thursday, July 25

4-7 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W William Cannon Drive

There are a lot of ways to learn about saving money this summer! You can check out either website for more information: www.austintexas.gov/department/water and www.austinenergy.com.

