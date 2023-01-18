Trying to get out of your usual routine at the start of 2023? Electric Shuffle – hailing from the UK – opened its second-ever stateside location on Rainey Street at the end of 2022. Electric Shuffle serves up craft cocktails, local brews and bites alongside their immersive bar game, which is a revamped version of classic shuffleboard.

There are three ways to enjoy Electric Shuffle:

Classic – Served up every day from 11 a.m. to midnight (2 a.m. on the weekends), Electric Shuffle is reimaging shuffleboard with high-tech games and delicious food and cocktails, including Sharing Pizza Platters and custom riffs on classic cocktails.

Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

Happy Hour – Join Electric Shuffle Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., where you can enjoy the traditional Electric Shuffle experience while sipping on discounted $7 cocktails, including the Salted Carmel Espresso Martini, Spicy Lucy Margarita, Bold Fashioned, Frozen Watermelon Margarita and Frozen Aperol Spritz.

Brunch – Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can “weekend” the right way at Electric Shuffle with friendly competition that comes from shuffleboard play, while dancing to live DJs, and indulging in a Bacon Jam Breakfast Pizza, The Ultimate Brunch Board and an entire bottle of bubbly for each guest (yes, you read that right)!

Learn more about food, drinks and all the fun available at ElectricShuffleUSA.com/Austin.