Trying Beef Short Rib Jjim From A New Austin Hot Spot

Austin is a BBQ hot spot, but we’ve got more than the “traditional Texas” type… Korean BBQ is making a name right here in the capital city! Jjim is a new restaurant in town that focuses specifically on Korean Braised BBQ (yum!) and today they sent over their namesake dish, the Beef Short Rib Jjim, for us to check out. The meat is super tender and cooked in a sweet, soy based sauce along with a ton of vegetables (carrots, potatoes, shishito peppers, shiitake mushrooms, onions). This dish is gluten-free.

Jjim is pronounced like “cheem” kinda like saying the name Jim, but with the “i” being said a little higher. They recently opened in South Austin in Lamar Union alongside other great restaurants. “Jjim” is a Korean method of slow cooking or braising meat until tender, which differs from the grilled meats typically associated with Korean BBQ.

Jjim also offers spicy pork rib and oxtail jjim options too, and you can even add melted mozzarella cheese on top to take things to the next level. They serve fresh kimchi with Asian pears and spicy pickles with the jjim too.

This is the first restaurant in Texas to specialize in this Korean dish, though its popular in other states like California. Jjim is traditionally a celebratory dish, but the Jjim team believes that there is reason to celebrate every day. In addition to the jjim, the restaurant also offers a variety of Korean dishes including this Japchae, a vegetarian dish made with Korean glass noodles and topped with vegetables including a meaty portabello mushroom. Jjim also serves beer, wine and sake cocktails. Every Tuesday all sake cocktails are only $2. Other special nights – Wednesdays are “WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS!” All bottles of wine and sake above 720ml are 51% off! Thursdays are “$3 Thursdays”. $3 off all beers!

Jjim is located off South Lamar. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner, and Saturday and Sunday for lunch. For more information, go to JjimBBQ.com.