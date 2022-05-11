Dreamland in Dripping Springs is all about celebrating the American Dream: and on 86 acres, it’s chock-full of outdoor entertainment, recreation, arts, live music, great food and drink…and a whole lot more! Artistic Director Gareth Maguire joined Studio 512 to talk about Dreamland and its fanaticism for America’s fastest-growing sport: pickleball.

Dreamland features 16 pickleballs courts, with leagues, clinics and open play. Major League Pickleball held its inaugural tournament at Dreamland last year.

Dreamland hosts their new Pickleball Night in America series, featuring some of the top pickleball players in the world, at the Dreamland Stadium Court at the venue every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The series is presented by DUPR and Major League Pickleball, and it’s free and open to the public to attend.

Dreamland has a state-of-the-art outdoor music stage. And coming up Saturday, May 28th, Dreamland is hosting its inaugural DreamFest with performances from Bob Schneider, Carolyn Wonderland, Del Castillo, Sir Woman, Gina Chavez, Beet Root Revival, and more.

The venue features an impressive art program that includes awe-inspiring sculptures, mosaics and murals from international artists everywhere you turn on the property.

Dreamland is also huge for miniature golf. Their Challenge Course is one of the world’s most innovative and offers three levels of intense play. And the Dream Course is perfect for youngsters, whimsical and easy to navigate.

Dreamland is great for kids, too. Their Splash Pad just opened back up in April, giving kids a fun way to cool off in the summer heart.

A disc golf course at the venue features a unique rolling Hill Country topography, and gives players a chance to walk around and unwind on Dreamland’s back acres.

The beer garden has a great selection of beer, wine and cocktails, not to mention many tasty food options.

Dreamland is located at 2770 W. Hwy 290 in Dripping Springs.

It’s open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-midnight, Saturday 7 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

For more information, visit Dreamland.us. Follow Dreamland on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @dreamlanddstx.