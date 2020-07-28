Try Verbena, The New Restaurant With Mediterranean Flair On West 6th

Verbena, a new restaurant adjacent to the Canopy by Hilton at 612 West 6th Street, is helmed by Chef Nic Yanes of Juniper and Uncle Nicky’s.

Verbena is comprised of a 36-seat bar and lounge, a 60-seat dining room with open kitchen and wood-burning hearth, both which open to a lush open air courtyard. Verbena delivers a menu reminiscent of old-world farm to table fare that is artfully composed in a modern presentation to delight guests. Whether plant or protein, the menu celebrates these ingredients with perfectly balanced seasoning and light sauces to enhance natural flavors. “What grows together goes together,” explains Chef Nic. Grab a coffee and freshly baked pastry on your way to work, or spend a Sunday morning over a bountiful brunch. Meet a friend for a vibrant patio lunch or gather with co-workers for drinks and dinner.

See the lunch, dinner and drinks menu on Verbena’s website.