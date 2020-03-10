Try The Revamped Menu At TRACE At W Austin

TRACE, W Austin’s restaurant, is debuting a new dinner menu designed by the team’s recently appointed chef de cuisine, Tim Crittenden. The new dinner menu includes fresh Small Plate, Large Plate and Side options, as well as desserts. Each dish is designed to reflect Austin’s rich and vibrant culture while celebrating local, seasonal ingredients and responsible sourcing on all levels.

“I wanted to create an intriguing dinner menu that answers the diverse dining needs of our community, from our dynamic downtown business leaders in need of a go-to dinner destination, to pre-show dining for our city’s music lovers, to hotel guests expecting locally-influenced fine dining,” said Chef Crittenden. “I designed the menu to meet a variety of preferences without skimping on flavor, creativity or technique and I look forward to evolving the menu with the seasons and our region’s local resources.”

Find TRACE at W Austin at 200 Lavaca Street. For more information on Chef Tim’s newly-revamped menu, go to traceaustin.com.