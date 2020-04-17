Try The Online 12-Week Challenge With The Hill Country Ride For AIDS

Rosie spoke with Taylor Stockett, Executive Director of the Hill Country Ride For AIDS.

What is the Hill Country Ride For AIDS and who does it benefit?

“Our mission is to produce an annual HIV/AIDS fundraising event promoting awareness of the disease and raising funds for nine agencies in Central Texas providing of HIV/AIDS services and prevention efforts.

· It’s a festive and family-friendly cycling event

· We’ve had 21 years of serious hills & serious fun

· It raises money to support HIV/AIDS services in ATX

· We’ve raised $10 million in 20 years

· It’s a ‘Community of Kindness’

The funds raised help our beneficiaries provide HIV/AIDS related services, including:

· Housing

· Counseling

· Social Services

· Hospice Care

· Transportation Assistance

· Food & Nutrition Assistance

· Prevention/Risk Reduction

· Testing, Linkage to Care, Medical Care

· Insurance & Medication Assistance

· & More

The Ride’s Beneficiary Organizations are all providing innovative care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, overcoming new barriers and helping people maintain their health:

allgo Ashwell Integral Care’s Care Program Community Action, Inc Friends of the David Powell Clinic, Inc Project Transitions Out Youth Vivent Health Waterloo Counseling Center”

What do normal years look like, and what has changed this year?

“Last year we raised over $680,000 to support people living with HIV in Central Texas. We typically have about 1000 participants on Ride day, 50+ teams fundraising, and over 5,000 individual donations.

This year we are going virtual in order to continue raising support for people living with HIV and now facing additional barriers to their care due to COVID-19. They need our support now more than ever before.

Instead of an a single day, in-person event…our virtual campaign is releasing weekly challenges for the next 12 weeks. These alternate between physical and fundraising challenges and there is something for everyone, including serious cyclists and those that are less bike savvy.

Something that is the same this year is the incredible support we are receiving from our generous sponsors like ViiV Healthcare, Bicycle Sport Shop, KXAN, Whole Foods, Kind Clinic, Avita Pharmacy, HEB, and so many others!”

How can folks still help? Is there still time to get involved?

“We are asking folks to help us support people living with HIV in whatever way they can right now. The single best way is by making a donation to the campaign.

We are also asking for folks to sign up as Virtual Riders. They can do this on our website, www.hillcountryride.org for $0 registration & $0 fundraising minimum.

We have a robust set of fundraising gifts people can earn as they share the campaign and help us fundraise.

Everyone can help us and every dollar and campaign share adds up and will help us get to our goal.”

