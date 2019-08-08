Try The Liquor From Texas: Desert Door Sotol

Vodka and tequila step aside, Desert Door Sotol is in the studio!

Made by hand in Driftwood from wild-harvested West Texas sotol plants, Desert Door sotol is a premium spirit with a sweet citrusy and herbal flavor, reminiscent of a desert gin crossed with a smooth sipping tequila.

And they have two cocktail recipes for you made with their unique sotol spirit.

“Desert Sunset”

Ingredients:

2 oz Desert Door Texas Sotol

1/2 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Mango Purée

1/2 oz Coco Lopez

1/4 oz Blackberry Syrup

Edible Flower

Instructions:

Add Desert Door Texas Sotol, Lime Juice, Mango Purée, and Coco Lopez to cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into a coupe glass and add Chilled Blackberry Syrup so it settles to the bottom of the glass. Garnish with edible flower.

Cocktail #2

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Desert Door Texas Sotol

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Smoked Plum Shrum

1/2 oz Agave Simple

1/8 oz Cointreau

1/16 oz Salt Brine

6 Drops Fennel Tincture

Instructions:

Add ingredients to shaker. Add ice, shake. Serve over ice.

Desert Door Distillery is located at 211 Darden Hill Road in Driftwood. For more information, go to www.DesertDoor.com, or find them on social media for more drink inspiration, @Desert Door.