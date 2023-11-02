AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa in Lakeway Founder & Owner, Laurel Belfiore, spoke with Studio 512 about the treatments she offers, and which one she loves most.

With more than 130 services on your menu, do you have a favorite? Why?

“Yes, I absolutely can’t live without the HydraFacial Syndeo, and I treat every single month! The HydraFacial Syndeo is a device that treats patients with a 3-step protocol, all completed in a one hour treatment, and always offered in our special Body POD.

“The magic is in the wand, which works like a vacuum to open pores for a deep cleanse and easy extraction of impurities and dead skin cells. It has three steps:

1) Cleanse: Deeply cleanses and exfoliates with a gentle peel to uncover a new layer of skin.

2) Extract: Removes impurities from pores with painless gentle suction.

3) Hydrate: Saturates the skin’s surface with intense moisturizers and nourishing, personalized ingredients.

“This treatment is great for all skin tones, and can be done year-round. We can treat the face, neck, and even back!”

Why should folks come out to you in Lakeway, if they don’t live around here?

“We’re the #1 provider of HydraFacial Syndeos in Austin, and the #1 provider of the specialty boosters. We have 3 devices running Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On average, we do 150 HydraFacial Syndeos per month!

“We carry 16 Boosters, including brand names like JLo Brightening, Doctor Babor, Circadia, ZO Skin Health, NassifMD. These boosters address specific skin conditions for anti-aging, anti-acne, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, or overall hydration. We also have the LED LightStim anti-aging and anti-acne lights, as well as lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness and dark circles. We have specialty PERK Lip and PERK Eye treatments to target the special needs of the lips and eyes. The PERK is an in-spa treatment that has take-home products to improve your results throughout the month.

What specials do you have for new customers?

“Great news! We have an introductory offer for new patients for $149 for the Signature HydraFacial Syndeo service. New folks can upgrade their treatment to include the LED lights, lymphatic drainage, or any of our 16 boosters for a super-customized treatment. This is a no-downtime treatment…we call it the Red Carpet Facial!”

This segment is paid for by Austex Wellness & Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.