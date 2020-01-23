Try The Hellfire Cocktail At Devil May Care

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Sixth street has a new addition to its line up! Devil May Care is a restaurant and lounge that has just opened and Cheyla Price taught us how to make their signature cocktail, Hellfire.

The Hellfire Cocktail:

  • Fortaleza reposado tequila
  • Dry curaçao
  • Blood orange juice
  • Lime
  • Simple syrup
  • Fresno chili peppers

Nestled at the exciting intersection of 6th & San Antonio, Devil May Care is Downtown Austin’s newest destination for innovative cocktails and sexy, yet relaxed lounge-dining. Offering daily happy hour, dinner service and late-night entertainment, Devil May Care invites guests to fully immerse in carefully-curated flavors, music and art. Devil May Care is located at 500 W. 6th Street. Hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.-midnight and Thursday-Saturday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

If you’re in the market for a new dinner destination check out devilmaycareatx.com, or visit them on West Sixth Street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss