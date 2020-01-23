Try The Hellfire Cocktail At Devil May Care

Sixth street has a new addition to its line up! Devil May Care is a restaurant and lounge that has just opened and Cheyla Price taught us how to make their signature cocktail, Hellfire.

The Hellfire Cocktail:

Fortaleza reposado tequila

Dry curaçao

Blood orange juice

Lime

Simple syrup

Fresno chili peppers

Nestled at the exciting intersection of 6th & San Antonio, Devil May Care is Downtown Austin’s newest destination for innovative cocktails and sexy, yet relaxed lounge-dining. Offering daily happy hour, dinner service and late-night entertainment, Devil May Care invites guests to fully immerse in carefully-curated flavors, music and art. Devil May Care is located at 500 W. 6th Street. Hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.-midnight and Thursday-Saturday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

If you’re in the market for a new dinner destination check out devilmaycareatx.com, or visit them on West Sixth Street.