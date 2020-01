Calling all Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs and Ravenclaws! Ashley with Nourished By Kurant Catering came by to show us how to make some Harry Potter themed cocktails, ahead of their “Harry Potter”-inspired mixology course on January 28th!

