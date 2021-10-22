Try ‘The Ghostly Tales Of Austin’ For Spooky Middle-School Reading

“Spooky America: The Ghostly Tales of Austin” by Carie Juettner tells ghost stories of real historic events in Austin, going back hundreds of years.

About the book:

“Did you know it isn’t all politics and debate at the Texas capitol building in downtown Austin? Just ask the ghosts that linger in the hallways! Have you heard the tragic tale of Antonia at Mount Bonnell, and how she threw herself from the cliffs after her fiancé died attempting her rescue? Are the ghostly orbs near Lake McDonald the spirits of those who died in the great flood of 1900? Pulled right from history, these ghostly tales will change the way you see Austin forever, and have you sleeping with the lights on.”

About the author:

“Carie Juettner was born on Halloween and has loved ghost stories ever since. By day, she is a middle school English teacher, but by night, she is a writer of poems and short stories and novels. Carie lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband and pets, but she loves to travel. One of her favorite things to do on vacation is visit cemeteries and learn about local lore.”

About the series:

“Adapted from our bestselling Haunted America series, Arcadia Children’s Books is delighted to bring you the ghoulishly gruesome, fantastically phantasmic stories of our nation’s undead souls. Rewritten for the middle-grade audience, these terrifically terrifying tales bring local history to life—even if the main players are dead. Ghosts, hauntings, legends, and unexplained phenomena keep readers rapt, and celebrate local history and lore.”

This book is recommended for ages 8-12. A note from Rosie: it is a little gory. Purchase “The Ghostly Tales of Austin” online at ArcadiaPublishing.com.