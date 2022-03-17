Looking for a day trip or weekend getaway that’s close to Austin? Try Fischer & Wieser, a Texas Hill Country-based specialty food brand. They recently created the Fischer & Wieser Farmstead in Fredericksburg, a great spot for a weekend getaway.

The property includes lodging options such as the Four Sixes B&B (an 1894 antique train car, converted into a “just the two of you” getaway destination) and the Farmhouse B&B (a peaceful property originally built in 1910). There are also activities such as a cooking school, a winery with tastings, and the newest addition, which is Dietz Distillery.

Dietz Fischer says, “Small scale distilleries are a long-standing tradition in Central Europe. Working and gaining experience in Austria made me realize that a distillery focused on producing smaller batches of high quality spirits out of fruits from our family farm was exactly what I wanted to do.”

About Fischer & Wieser

The Fischer & Wieser brand started with an orchard and a roadside produce stand in 1969. Today, the farm with pond and vegetable garden that incorporates the Wieser family’s original orchard is becoming a kind of theme park for food and wine – the latter now a passion that has turned the Fredericksburg area into the nation’s second busiest wine tourism destination, after only Napa Valley.

Born of a peach orchard planted in 1928 and a roadside produce stand opened in 1969, the specialty food company founded by Case Fischer and Mark Wieser followed a path toward curiosity and appreciation for nature that yielded the Texas Hill Country the Culinary Adventure Cooking School in 2016 and the Culinary Adventure Tasting Room in 2017. Today 170-plus sauces, jams and jellies are produced by Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods.