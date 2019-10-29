Try The Dead Presidents Halloween Service At The Roosevelt Room

If Halloween has you feeling like getting a “double, double, toil and trouble” kind of cocktail, then Justin Lavenue of The Roosevelt Room is the man to pour your witches’ brew!

The Roosevelt Room will be open for a spooky Dead Presidents Halloween Service on Thursday, October 31st, during their normal business hours of 4 p.m. 2 a.m. A special, one-night-only, Halloween-inspired cocktail menu will be available for those who dare. Guests who dress in costume and order off the Halloween cocktail menu will receive 20% off their bill and can make a reservation for the evening at https://www.therooseveltroomatx.com/reservations. There will be spooky live jazz from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., classic black & white horror films will be played on the projector, and haunted decor and candlelight will abound.

You can find The Roosevelt Room on the west side of 5th street. For more information, go to www.therooseveltroomatx.com or check them out on social media, @TheRooseveltRoomATX.