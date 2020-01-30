Try The Aperitivo Hour At Uncle Nicky’s

It’s time for a spritz! Bar Manager Alex Bublis stopped by to show us a signature cocktail from Uncle Nicky’s — and here to tell us about the launch of something worth sipping on: their Aperitivo Hour!

The Uncle Nicky’s Spritz:

-Hendrick’s gin

-Italicus Bergamot Liqueur

-Grapefruit Cordial

-Prosecco

-Garnish with an orange and lemon twist

Uncle Nicky’s just launched their all-week Aperitivo Hour from 2 to 5 p.m. that includes a food spread with the purchase of an alcoholic beverage, and showcases a Negroni fountain on Wednesdays.

See their menu online at www.unclenickys.com.