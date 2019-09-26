Try TC4 Catering For Healthy, Happy Workers

You know the drill … you’re hungry … it’s time to eat … and you end up with greasy takeout. Sisto Perez of TC4 Catering came by the studio with tips on how to turn our lunchtime frowns upside down with some healthier options!

TC4’s goal is to replace inexperienced third-party startups with a healthy and efficient chef-driven lunch program backed by decades of operational experience.

They feature allergy-sensitive, organic, high-quality ingredients, and their menus can be customized to meet any budgetary, dietary, or allergy restrictions you need.

Find out what TC4 and Company can do for your next big event or private party by going to www.tc4catering.com. You can also give them a call for more info at (833) 824-3663.