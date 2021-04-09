Try Sustainable Fashion At The Newly-Opened Gather & Co. In The Hill Country Galleria

Caitlan Lochridge and Dom Kirven joined Studio 512 to discuss their newest concept: Gather & Co.

Caitlan owns “To The Moon,” a mobile boutique with rentable spaces that features local makers, and Dom has “Thrifted Feels,” which specializes in one-of-a-kind garments that express diversity. These two ideas come together for Gather & Co., which is built on sustainable fashion and vintage finds!

They say, “Gather & Co.’s mission is to promote sustainability and mindfulness, and bring attention to the Earth while supporting the local community. Gather & Co. was created as a place where all are welcome, and where we can come together to connect to people, to the earth and to the things we buy.”

The boutique also offers products and wares from local makers such as Amanda Deer, Pharao Jewelry, YellowElephant Clothing, Herland Home, MooreBetter Art, Rhianna Chan (prints), Stationery Bakery, Daisy Natives, and vintage home goods from Meta Vintage of Dallas.

Their Hill Country Galleria listing is here, and you can find Gather & Co. on Instagram, too.