Urban Lagree is excited to announce that they are expanding their Lagree community to Central Austin with the opening of their second location at the Rosedale Village Shopping Center. Co-Founders Katie and Abby say, “Lagree is a highly addictive workout. If you’re looking for long lean muscles in a fun group setting Urban Lagree is the place to go. Currently located in East Austin, Urban Lagree offers a 45-minute full body workout providing a highly effective, results-driven experience that will deliver surprising transformational results.

“Although there will be no Ramps (a crazy incline offered at our first studio), this new location still guarantees to leave you sweating and shaking. We have been working on new formats and sequences that will have you working to your max!

“A megaformer workout is resistance training that is high intensity yet low impact. Lagree is the only workout that effectively combines strength, endurance, cardio, core, body stability and flexibility in every class.”

Learn more about what you need for your first class and discounted rates for first-time clients at UrbanLagree.com.