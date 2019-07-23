Try Something New For Lunch With Second Bar & Kitchen

Looking to shake up your lunchtime routine from that same brown-bag turkey sandwich? Well, look no further than Austin’s own Second Bar & Kitchen, who stopped by studio to show off their fried egg aioli sauce from their tasty new lunch menu sandwich, the PBLT!

The PBLT is made with maple glazed pork belly, tomato jam, fried egg aioli, pickled onion, and arugula.

Served with salt + vinegar potato chips and horseradish pickles, a few new favorite sammies include:

Fried Fish Sandwich with crispy salmon belly, lemon pepper remoulade and greens on a brioche bun

Pulled Short Rib on a brioche bun with southern pimento cheese and cabbage slaw

You can find all of these and more at Second Bar & Kitchen’s Domain Northside location from 11am to 4pm daily, in The Archer Hotel, 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101. Go to Second Bar & Kitchen for more details.