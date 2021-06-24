Try Self-Adjusting SPF 50 Foundation With Culler Beauty

Lifestyle Consultant Annette Figueroa spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about Culler Beauty’s Self-Adjusting Foundation.

There are so many foundations on the market, what makes Culler Beauty so different?

“There are so many choices out there when it comes to coverage for foundation. Culler Beauty is a self-adjusting color foundation that is designed to color match your skin tone naturally. As you apply Culler Beauty Foundation, the secret color beads release the formula along with an SPF 50 and natural silicates which keep your skin looking fresh and safe from sun damage.”

We all need to be careful about sun exposure during the day, tell us about the SPF in Culler Beauty.

“This formula contains SPF 50 sun protection. Culler Beauty helps to conceal your existing sunspots and helps prevent new ones from forming. We have figured out a way to give you powerful sun protection in a very lightweight non-greasy foundation, and for an even better finish, we recommend you use Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation with our primer.”

Why do you suggest people use this primer with the Culler Beauty foundation?

“This primer is a pore minimizing primer and it nourishes your skin. Culler Beauty has clinically studied peptides to visibly reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. It’s also loaded with ceramides, peptides, and vitamin C to give you truly flawless-looking skin. You don’t have to use it together, but it’s on sale now when you buy the ‘Ultimate Beauty Package’ and if you have pores that are difficult to conceal, this is a game-changer for you.”

Call 1-800-813-0252 today to order your Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting foundation and primer. You will receive an additional $10 off when you call today, as well as receive a free eyelash enhancer and free shipping. Visit Culler10.com to learn more.

This segment is paid for by Culler Beauty and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.