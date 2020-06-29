Try Plastic-Free July With Local Grocery/Meal Kit Delivery Service, Trashless

Rosie and Steph are trying out different versions of the meal kit service, Trashless! Trashless delivers household staples, fresh fruits and veggies and sustainably-sourced meal kits straight to you in zero-waste packaging. Steph is testing out their meat variety pack and she’s already grilled up some great meals with high quality, local meats. Rosie is giving their vegan meal kit a go — she’s already made portobello mushroom burgers that were to die for!

Similar to the milkman-style service of yesteryear, but for a wide and growing range of household needs, Trashless offers a robust selection of responsibly sourced products that are delivered to your door through a zero-waste process. Orders are placed online at www.trashless.com with home deliveries available from Georgetown to Buda on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays each week.

From oils, honey, grains, nuts, flours, coffee and condiments, pantry items arrive in attractive, sleek packaging that can be displayed in your home with pride. Refills are easy to reorder by scanning the container’s QR code with your smartphone’s camera when you’re ready for more. Containers will be picked up, sanitized and reused when finished.

Meal kits contain the exact quantities of ingredients needed to prepare seasonally and globally inspired meals and arrive in containers that are also picked up, sanitized and reused when finished. You can select two or four servings per meal and there are options for every diet. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals are available and recipes/instructions are accessed through the QR code system.

Trashless is hosted by Loconomy, a technology platform with a mission to help local food economies prosper and grow while transitioning away from unsustainable methods of producing and consuming food.

Plastic Free July is a global movement that challenges millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution. To participate, people all over the world take the pledge to refuse single-use plastics for 1 day, 1 week or all of July. Trashless makes it super easy to do more sustainable eating!