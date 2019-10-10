Try Out HapPea Vegans At The Austin Food Truck Taste-Off

HapPea Vegans is a plant-based food truck that will be featured at the Austin Food Truck Taste-Off taking place Saturday, October 19th. At the Taste-Off, food trucks will be given the chance to win a $10,000 prize! HapPea says, if they win, they will happily donate $500 each to @ATXVegans, @AustinFarmSanctuary @SaraSanctuaryOrg and @CentralTexasPigRescue. So be sure to stop by and see them Saturday and vote, vote, vote!

Leah Drones, owner of HapPea Vegans, came by to show us how to create a Vegan Shrimp PoBoy.

Steps:

Fry the vegan shrimp

Cut bread to toast with vegan mayo

Pull fried vegan shrimp from fryer

Start assembly laying the base veggies and cole slaw

Place shrimp/sauces on hoagie

Add finishing touches of flowers/microgreens.

In its 7th year, Trucklandia produces Austin’s only “$10,000 Food Truck Taste-Off,” which is being held on Saturday, October 19th from noon to 6 PM near the iconic ‘Bat Bridge’ at the Austin American Statesman property.

Only 1,000 judges are allowed to receive tastings from over 25 food truck vendors (lineup now live), and then vote on which one should win the $10,000.

The event is also open for general admission for those who don’t want to judge the tastings and would prefer to attend like a “regular” food truck fest.

Also, 10% of ticket sales benefit Keep Austin Fed, which is an organization that gathers surplus food from restaurants and commercial kitchens and distributes it to area charities that serve our neighbors living with food insecurity.

This will be the 70,000th dollar given to a deserving food truck owner, and because Keep Austin Fed makes 90 meals out of a $7 donation, Trucklandia partners have helped contribute over 141,000 meals so far.

Learn more about HapPea Vegans at www.happea.com, and learn more about the Austin Food Truck Taste-Off at www.trucklandia.com.