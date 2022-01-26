Try New Happy Hours At 3 Local Austin Spots For 2022

Need to blow off some steam? Stop by TLC, Aviary Wine & Kitchen and Fareground Austin for weekday happy hours for great deals on food and drinks. Check out their latest specials:

TLC’s New $7 Happy Hour: TLC in Lamar Union is launching their new weekday $7 happy hour starting on Monday, January 17th. The menu consists of $7 Hush Puppies, Mussels, Mac N’ Cheese, Chile Mules, Spicy Margs, boozy Cherry Limeades, and much more. Their Happy Hour will take place on weekdays (M-F) from 3-5:30 p.m.

Aviary’s New Happy Hour: The South Lamar wine bar has launched a new happy hour beginning this week. Running Tuesday-Saturday 4-6 p.m., Aviary is featuring a $10 Wagyu Smashburger & fries, half off all Aviary cheese & charcuterie, $10 off all bottles of wine, and $2 off all glasses of wine.

$4 DRINK Happy Hour at Fareground: Launching Monday, January 17, DRINK at Fareground will be offering a new happy hour including $4 draft beer, house cocktails, and house wine. 7 days a week, 5 p.m.-close.