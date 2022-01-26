Try New Happy Hours At 3 Local Austin Spots For 2022

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Need to blow off some steam? Stop by TLC, Aviary Wine & Kitchen and Fareground Austin for weekday happy hours for great deals on food and drinks. Check out their latest specials:

TLC’s New $7 Happy Hour: TLC in Lamar Union is launching their new weekday $7 happy hour starting on Monday, January 17th. The menu consists of $7 Hush Puppies, Mussels, Mac N’ Cheese, Chile Mules, Spicy Margs, boozy Cherry Limeades, and much more. Their Happy Hour will take place on weekdays (M-F) from 3-5:30 p.m. 

Aviary’s New Happy Hour: The South Lamar wine bar has launched a new happy hour beginning this week. Running Tuesday-Saturday 4-6 p.m., Aviary is featuring a $10 Wagyu Smashburger & fries, half off all Aviary cheese & charcuterie, $10 off all bottles of wine, and $2 off all glasses of wine.

$4 DRINK Happy Hour at Fareground: Launching Monday, January 17, DRINK at Fareground will be offering a new happy hour including $4 draft beer, house cocktails, and house wine. 7 days a week, 5 p.m.-close.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss