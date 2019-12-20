Try New Cocktails & Catering At Scholz Garten

We are here to celebrate the holiday — Doc Holliday, that is. Daniel Northcutt with Scholz Garten stopped by to make a cocktail off their new menu, and to tell us about catering around the holidays!
Ingredients in the “Doc Holliday” include:
- Dr. Pepper 6 oz
- Nine Banded Whiskey 1.5 oz
- Honey 1/2 tsp
- Lemon Jus Splash
- Orange Peel
- Cinnamon Stick
- Star Anise
Step-by-step description:
- Heat Dr. Pepper
- Place Honey in Toddy Glass
- Add Hot Dr. Pepper
- Add Lemon Jus
- Stir and Garnish w/ Cinnamon Stick, Orange Peel & Star Anise
Check out Scholz’s new cocktail menu — and learn more about their catering services — in person on San Jac Boulevard. For more information, go to scholzgarten.com.