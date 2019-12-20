Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

Try New Cocktails & Catering At Scholz Garten

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

We are here to celebrate the holiday — Doc Holliday, that is. Daniel Northcutt with Scholz Garten stopped by to make a cocktail off their new menu, and to tell us about catering around the holidays!

Ingredients in the “Doc Holliday” include:

  • Dr. Pepper 6 oz
  • Nine Banded Whiskey 1.5 oz
  • Honey 1/2 tsp
  • Lemon Jus Splash
  • Orange Peel
  • Cinnamon Stick
  • Star Anise

Step-by-step description:

  • Heat Dr. Pepper
  • Place Honey in Toddy Glass
  • Add Hot Dr. Pepper
  • Add Lemon Jus
  • Stir and Garnish w/ Cinnamon Stick, Orange Peel & Star Anise

Check out Scholz’s new cocktail menu — and learn more about their catering services — in person on San Jac Boulevard. For more information, go to scholzgarten.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Top Stories

More Top Stories

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss