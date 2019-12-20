Try New Cocktails & Catering At Scholz Garten

We are here to celebrate the holiday — Doc Holliday, that is. Daniel Northcutt with Scholz Garten stopped by to make a cocktail off their new menu, and to tell us about catering around the holidays!

Ingredients in the “Doc Holliday” include:

Dr. Pepper 6 oz

Nine Banded Whiskey 1.5 oz

Honey 1/2 tsp

Lemon Jus Splash

Orange Peel

Cinnamon Stick

Star Anise

Step-by-step description:

Heat Dr. Pepper

Place Honey in Toddy Glass

Add Hot Dr. Pepper

Add Lemon Jus

Stir and Garnish w/ Cinnamon Stick, Orange Peel & Star Anise

Check out Scholz’s new cocktail menu — and learn more about their catering services — in person on San Jac Boulevard. For more information, go to scholzgarten.com.