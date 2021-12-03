Try Mr. Tankless, A Full-Service Water Heating Company With Decades Of Local Experience

Master Plumber Bob Lemons of Mr. Tankless spoke with Studio 512 about how his company got started, and the experience that it offers the Greater Austin community. Mr. Tankless is a full-service tankless water heating company skilled in repairing all major manufacturers.

How did you start in the tankless industry?

“I was the only plumber to attend a seminar in Austin years ago, and I had a chance to learn one-on-one. I loved the tankless concept and jumped on board! I grew from there to become one of Central Texas’s experts on tankless water heaters.”

Because of your experience do you feel your service is in high demand?

“Yes. My service area has expanded from a single county service area to 5. I even have a customer in Laredo Texas. No one touches his tankless units but me. I’ve been blessed to expand my team, so that we can get to work on customer calls quickly. People are often surprised when I show up on their doorstep about 15 minutes after they make their first call.”

Were you extremely busy during last winter storm?

“Yes, more than I could have ever imagined. So many people in need, and not enough plumbers, not enough materials. That’s why it’s a good idea to prepare now for something that can happen in the future. I can show you how to shut off water in your home at the drop of a hat, so that pipes don’t freeze.”

