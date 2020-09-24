Try Mayawell, A Prebiotic Drink, With A Picnic Kit At Zilker Park

Austin-based beverage Mayawell is created by Texan and UT grad, Oliver Shuttlesworth, and his partner in Oaxaca, Vicente Reyes. It’s a healthy, bubbly, tonic made with organic, hand-harvested agave that helps improve digestion and boost immunity due to its rich prebiotic fiber properties.

Oliver started the bag company, Esperos, that had a Warby Parker model. With every bag sold, he helped get kids in developing countries an education. He then decided he wanted to be in the health and wellness space and coincidentally met his co-founder, Vicente Reyes, an early mezcal pioneer in Oaxaca where he has spent years studying how the agave plant plays a role in immunity and health for years. In addition, Mayawell provides jobs, fair wages for local workers and education on how to sustainably take care of the land and source agave properly in Oaxaca.

The founders say, “While probiotics are living strands of bacteria, prebiotics are nondigestible fibers that help feed and strengthen the probiotic bacteria so that they operate at peak function. Our agave-based prebiotic (PREGAVE) is clinically proven to retain up to 60% of healthy gut bacteria, which helps fortify the immune system, improve digestive health, and elevate cognitive function. The gut is the body’s second brain, so ensuring it operates at peak function is critical to one’s holistic health and wellness.” Mayawell’s 3 flavors include: Pineapple Mango Turmeric, Pear Lime Green Tea, and Strawberry Hibiscus Ginger.

Mayawell is teaming up with other Austin creators for a fun evening safely outdoors! On September 30th and October 7th, enjoy at Picnic in the Park at Zilker Park, with:

Tickets are $60/couple. Find the Eventbrite link here.

Mayawell is currently sold in LA, NYC and in Austin at Mañana Coffee @ South Congress Hotel, Roots Juices @ Equinox, Royal Blue Grocery, The Meteor, Thom’s, Honest Mary’s, etc. They are also slated to be in Central Market in September! Follow Mayawell on social media to see what they’re up to next.