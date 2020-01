Good cocktails don’t have to have a ton of ingredients! Quentin Cantu with Ranch Rider Spirits came by to show us how easy it is to make cocktail options that are a bit healthier for you.

Ranch Water- tequila, lime, sparkling water

Paloma- tequila, lime, grapefruit and sparkling water

Chilton- vodka, lemon, sea salt, sparkling water

Ranch Rider Spirits is having a launch party at Central Machine Works on January 25th at 1 pm. For more information visit them online at www.ranchriderspirits.com.