Try In-Season Melons At H-E-B

Summer means it’s melon season! Corally Ridge at Cooking Connection in H-E-B showed Rosie some great, easy cantaloupe recipes.

If you’re choosing a cantaloupe — make sure you pick a fruit that is heavier than it looks, has webbing, and smells sweet (even if the smell is light). Cantaloupes are full of antioxidants and Vitamin A, which make them great options for snacks and treats!

You can whip up an easy melon dip with Greek yogurt, seasoning and honey — it makes fruit tasty for picky kids! You can use leftover slices for a simple fruit smoothie with added protein and chia seeds for a healthy option that’s easy to take on-the-go.

Learn about the many delicious melons that are in-season right now and why they should be a part of your diet. To find a store near you and for more information, go to www.heb.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.