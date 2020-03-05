Try Iberian Cuisine With Frog & The Bull

If you’re in need of some new local restaurants to try out, we might have just what you’re looking for: Chef Devin Glenn joined us in the studio from Frog & The Bull to show us some delicious Iberian dishes!
Some of the incredible items on their menu include:
-Grilled Spanish Octopus, with smoked paprika, chorizo oil, roasted potatoes and arugula
-Herb Crusted Lamb Medallions, with pomegranate glaze, pomegranate seeds, roasted Yukon potatoes, pickled red onions and a red wine reduction
-Seared Diver Scallops, with a golden cauliflower-parsnip puree, piquillo piperada and cilantro micro greens
Brunch items:
-Spanish Garlic Shrimp (gambas al ajillo) & Grits, with garlic shrimp, manchego white corn grits and a Spanish tomato sauce
-Torrijas-Iberian French Toast, with blackberry gastrique, raspberry-tarragon compound butter and assorted fruit
You can visit Frog & The Bull at their location on North Quinlan Park Road, or find out more on their website www.FrogandTheBull.com.