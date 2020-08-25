Try H-E-B’s Main Streat Food Hall In Mueller Starting August 25th

In a first for the Austin community, H-E-B is opening a food hall inside one of its stores – and the lineup of restaurants is sure to please every palate! On Tuesday, August 25th, Main Streat™ food hall and bar opens inside H-E-B at Mueller with Roots Chicken Shak by Chef Tiffany Derry, True Texas BBQ®, Calle Taqueria, Yumai Japanese Grill, The Meltery, and Bar at Mueller.

Main Streat™ by H-E-B is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.Friday – Sunday and is located inside H-E-B at Mueller at 1801 E 51st St. The food hall is available for takeout, limited capacity dining on the outdoor patio and inside, and free delivery from FAVOR. The Bar at Mueller will also offer beer, wine and cocktails for in-person to-go orders.

Chef Tiffany Derry, known for her culinary expertise and warm southern charm, gained international notoriety when she appeared on Season 7 of Bravo’s Top Chef. She opened her duck fat fried chicken restaurant, Roots Chicken Shak, in Plano to wide acclaim in 2017, and this is her first restaurant in Austin. The Roots Chicken Shak menu will feature Duck Fat Fried Chicken Wings and Duck Fat Fried Chicken Strips; its Big Bird and Spicy Bird chicken sandwiches; Shak Caesar Salad and The Barnyard Cobb Salad; Duck Fat Fries with house-made Clucking Sauces; BananaPudding made with vanilla custard, cookies and fresh banana; and Southern Sweet Tea.

Main Streat™ by H-E-B will also include:

True Texas BBQ®, serving Brisket, Ribs, Turkey, Sausage, BBQ Sandwiches, and sides like Mac & Cheese and Potato Salad;

Calle Taqueria, a street taco-inspired restaurant offering Tacos with handmade flour or corn tortillas, Tortas, Quesadillas, and Bowls with the option of Trompo Al Pastor, Pork Carnitas, Adobo Smoked Brisket, or plant-based Impossible Picadillo, alongside Mexican Street Corn, Roasted Beets and Pepitas, and House Escabeche;

Yumai Japanese Grill, with Rice and Noodle Bowls and Japanese-style Vegetable, Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Skewers;

The Meltery, a gourmet grilled cheese shop with a variety of sandwiches served on sourdough, Seedelicious, keto – made in-house daily – or Texas Toast, all pressed in garlic butter;

And the Bar at Mueller, serving snacks and shared plates like Texas Tater Tots and a Meat & Cheese Tray, and a full menu of draft beers, wines, and cocktails featuring Texas breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

“At H-E-B, feeding Texans and their families is at the heart of what we do. We worked hard to create this space and develop tasty menu items, and we’re thrilled to open Main Streat™ to the entire Austin community,” said Kristin Irvin, Director – Made to Order Restaurants at H-E-B. “We’re even more excited to partner with Chef Tiffany Derry. Not only is her food amazing and full of flavor, but her passion for feeding and caring for the community, increasing food education and access,and addressing racial inequity is inspiring and mirrors our beliefs. We’re honored to work with and learn from her.”

H-E-B is celebrating the grand opening of Main Streat™ with donations to Urban Roots and The William B. Travis Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at Travis High School, both organizations that empower youth to learn new skills in the culinary and farming spaces. H-E-B has also made a $10,000 donation to Thinkery, an outstanding organization in the Mueller neighborhood, to support Thinkery’s online programming and provide free family memberships for our community’s essential workers.

H-E-B’s robust sanitation and social distancing procedures will be in place throughout the Main Streat™ food hall and bar, and per the State of Texas and City of Austin guidelines, masks or facial coverings must be worn when on the property.

Learn more about Main Streat™ on social media, and see all H-E-B locations on their website.

